Seth Rollins says he's carrying injuries days before WrestleMania; speaks on what happened with Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins spoke about what went wrong with The Rock and Roman Reigns this week on RAW and said that he was left injured.

Things didn't go exactly according to plan on WWE RAW this week after Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes were beaten down by The Rock and Roman Reigns in the show's main event. This came after Rhodes had been left hurt in the parking lot following a brutal beatdown the previous week.

This week, there was more of the same, and when asked about it on The Favorites ahead of WrestleMania, Seth Rollins had something to say. He admitted that he didn't expect Roman Reigns to still be there and show up, as he was used to the Tribal Chief never being present.

He said that the fact that Reigns was there meant things didn't quite work out according to plan.

"I feel like I got hit by a car. Look, I'll be honest with you, the plan didn't come together as I thought it might. I didn't count on Roman Reigns. Truly believed he was not going to be around there at the end of the night, as is his customary overture. He does his business and leaves. I figured that's what we would be getting on Monday, and I thought we'd be able to wrap The Rock in the middle of the ring and get a little piece of him. We got a little piece of him, but Roman Reigns was a step ahead. I'll give credit where it's due." (4:22 - 4:55)

The star also spoke about the injuries he was carrying after RAW and showed off his scars from the battle on Monday.

"You can see it on my face. I got kicked right in the mouth, right in the cheek by Jimmy Uso. I got welts all over my body underneath this vest here, I've got it all." (5:10 - 5:19)

Seth Rollins has his match to think about at WrestleMania other than The Rock and Roman Reigns

With so much attention on the tag team match between the Rock's team with Reigns and Cody Rhodes' team with Seth Rollins, another match has lost the spotlight.

At the event, Rollins will face Drew McIntyre, defending the World Heavyweight Championship the night after the tag team match.

McIntyre could take advantage of his opponent, who needed to battle twice in two nights, but what happens remains to be seen.

