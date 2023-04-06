“I have decided to acknowledge that YOU are an idiot” - WWE veteran breaks character to defend Bianca Belair from online troll 

Has Bianca Belair been over-pushed in WWE over the past year?

Following her win at WrestleMania 39, some members of the WWE Universe have been rather vocal in their criticism of the push Bianca Belair has been receiving. The EST of WWE has held the RAW Women's Championship for over a year.

One fan on social media went as far as to say Belair is being over-pushed. This is something that RAW Superstar MVP wasn't standing for, snapping back at the fan by tweeting out:

"And I have decided to acknowledge that YOU are an idiot of the highest order!" MVP wrote.

Who is left to challenge Bianca Belair on WWE RAW right now?

With Bianca Belair defeating Asuka at WrestleMania 39, this has left many fans left pondering who on the RAW brand is left to challenge The EST of WWE.

Many would be interested in a match between Belair and Rhea Ripley. The Nightmare won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Although she's typically at RAW Superstar, it appears we'll be seeing Ripley more on SmackDown going forward than we will on RAW.

So with Ripley out of the equation and Asuka soundly defeated...who should step up to challenge Belair next?

The following is the current list of women assigned to the WWE RAW roster excluding Asuka and Rhea Ripley:

Alexa Bliss

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Candice LeRae

Carmella

Chelsea Green

Dakota Kai

Dana Brooke

IYO SKY

Lita

Mia Yim

Nikki Cross

Piper Niven

Tamina

Based on this list, the top contender would likely be Becky Lynch, but she is currently involved in other storylines at the moment as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Who Belair's next challenger is anybody's guess, but it seems WWE has almost backed itself into a corner due to Belair decisively defeating Asuka at WrestleMania.

What do you make of MVP's comments? Do you think Belair is being over-pushed in WWE right now? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

