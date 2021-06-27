"I deserve that title match" - SmackDown star lashes out at WWE for giving Edge a Universal Championship shot against Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his surprise return to WWE on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Rated-R Superstar went on to attack Universal Champion Roman Reigns. On Talking Smack, WWE officially announced Edge vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2021.

Seth Rollins, who was present on Talking Smack during the announcement, couldn't believe WWE's decision to give Edge the title shot. On SmackDown this week, Seth Rollins expressed his desire to challenge Roman Reigns next. Furious by Edge getting another title shot, Seth Rollins lashed out at WWE on Talking Smack, claiming that he deserved the title shot instead of Edge.

"No, no, no, there's no way, they promised it to me," said Rollins. "Guys, they promised it to me, you don't understand. This is everything that I've worked for. I've never been more ready in my entire life. Mentally, physically, spiritually, I am ready to be the next Universal Champion. I deserve the opportunity, not Edge. Not Edge. Not Edge! Where's he been? He hasn't even been here since WrestleMania, he hasn't even done anything. He got his match at WrestleMania, I don't care if it was a triple threat match. That's not my fault. They put Daniel Bryan in that match. This just can't be, you guys, look, there's gotta be something we can do. I don't care what Edge wants! I'm Seth freakin' Rollins! This place revolves around me! I've been here everyday, I didn't take six months off. I've been here everyday. Busting my a**. I deserve that shot. I deserve that title match."

Seth Rollins is not happy about Edge getting the match with Roman Reigns at #WWEMITB pic.twitter.com/vholqVJUCz — WrestlingNews.co - WWE/AEW News (@WrestlingNewsCo) June 26, 2021

WWE is reportedly planning a match between Seth Rollins and Edge

Earlier this month, it was reported by WrestleVotes that WWE is planning a match between Seth Rollins and Edge for this year's SummerSlam. The two superstars have some interesting history and the WWE Universe would love to see them face each other in a match.

Seth Rollins' comments on Talking Smack could very well be the start of the build to his SummerSlam feud against Edge. Could we see Rollins cost Edge his Money in the Bank match against Roman Reigns?

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a h/t to Sportskeeda and link back to this article.

Edited by Greg Bush