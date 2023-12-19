"I despise kids" - Popular WWE Superstar sends controversial message

Social media can bring positive and negative criticism for WWE Superstars, and now one popular wrestler is catching it from both sides after making some controversial comments.

Cora Jade signed in January 2021 to work for the WWE NXT brand, and since then, she has made a name for herself as one of the most popular superstars despite working as a despised heel on TV.

Jade recently took to her Instagram Stories today and commented on a photo that shows her with a young fan at Saturday's NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida.

"I despise kids," she wrote.

Screenshot from Cora Jade's Instagram Stories post

Saturday's non-televised live event saw Jade team with Blair Davenport and Izzi Dame for a win over Nikkita Lyons, Adriana Rizzo, and Karmen Petrovic.

Speculation on a major WWE match for Cora Jade

CM Punk's recent NXT Deadline appearance included a backstage segment where he praised Cora Jade and talked about how proud she's made him and his wife, AJ Lee.

The segment between the two Chicagoans led to lots of rumors and speculation. There was fan talk of Lee possibly returning to WWE to work with Jade or for a possible program with Jade and her longtime friend/rival Roxanne Perez, as both have looked up to the three-time Divas Champion.

Following Deadline, The Second City Saint visited the Performance Center and the NXT TV tapings, training and spending time with talents. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions posted a photo from their workout with the former AEW World Champion, and Jade referenced AJ in her photo caption.

"Wrestling dad and annoying sister that I can’t stand. Miss you mother @TheAJMendez," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Triple H is in talks with Lee, but it seems more likely than ever before now that Punk has returned. AJ originally signed with WWE in May 2009 and left in April 2015 as the company announced her retirement from in-ring competition.

What do you think of AJ Lee possibly returning? Does a program with AJ, Cora Jade, and Roxanne Perez interest you? Let us know in the comments below.