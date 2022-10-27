Sami Zayn is one of the most beloved characters in all of WWE right now.

In recent months, a large portion of the WWE Universe has had a general complaint that The Bloodline storyline with Roman Reigns has gotten repetitive and stale.

But thanks to the recent injections of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa, The Bloodline has once again reclaimed its rightful spot as the best current storyline in WWE.

Sami recently spoke with WWE on BT Sport to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his iconic segment with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline when The Tribal Chief gifted him the Honorary Uce T-Shirt, Zayn said he always believed that if done right, it would be very memorable.

"When we did that whole segment, I guess the nicer answer would be to say that, ‘No, I didn’t expect that at all.’ But actually I knew that if we did it right, this would be a very, very memorable segment," Sami Zayn admitted. "I think when it’s all said and done, I think people will remember that segment for many many years to come, which is the hardest thing to do, in my opinion at this stage in the industry. We have a lot of content, and we have a lot of great performers. So it used to be hard to just do something good." [H/T: Fightful]

Sami Zayn hopes the Honorary Uce segment will be remembered among WWE's all-time moments

There have been many memorable segments over the years, and Sami Zayn hopes that this recent one with The Bloodline will be remembered for years to come.

Zayn mentioned the "This is your Life" segment between The Rock and Sock Connection as one of the greatest segments in WWE history.

"I think this segment was one of those things that people will remember, hopefully the way they remember what you were talking about, Batista and Orton and The Rock and Sock and all that kind of stuff. I hope it goes down like that," Sami Zayn said. "I hope before this is all said and done that we got a couple more segments like that, that people will remember for years to come. But you know what, it might have been the best in-ring kind of segment in terms of memorability that I might have done, actually. Just the ride that it took people on is what I’m so happy about." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Zayn's comments? How did you feel the night Zayn officially became The Honorary Uce of The Bloodline? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

