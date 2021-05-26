"I didn’t know it was going to happen" - Xavier Woods on Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35

Xavier Woods has a lot of fond memories of Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35. Surprisingly enough, Woods had no idea that his New Day teammate would win the championship against Daniel Bryan that night.

Xavier Woods was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, and when the subject of KofiMania came up, the former Tag Team Champion revealed he asked not to be told the outcome prior to the match.

“I didn’t know it was going to happen," Woods admitted. "I said don’t tell me. If the outcome changes mid-match I don’t know what I am going to do. I said don’t tell me a thing. I knew what we had to do at the end, but I didn’t know anything after that. I assumed. But it was all so real, not that it wasn’t real before, but this was the thing that said it’s not just us having fun and having a good time. We’ve created something worth what we believe it is worth. Now everyone sees what it is worth."

Xavier Woods on what Kofi Kington's WWE Championship win meant to him

Xavier Woods continued by explaining what Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win meant to not just him but the fans in general. Woods felt like there were people out there who could relate to Kingston's struggles to make it to the top of the mountain in the company.

"It’s for everyone who walks into work and they do everything in their power to possibly move ahead," Woods continued. "But you just can’t. As your crushing it, you see people with little or no experience, they haven’t been through what you have, they are flying past you with no one saying a word to you. At that point in that moment, it made every decision I’ve made in my life correct. You never know if you are making the right choices. You have an idea but you never know.”

KofiMania was a magical moment in WWE history, one that Xavier Woods and the WWE Universe won't forget anytime soon.

