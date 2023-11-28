"I disagree heavily with Kevin" - Vince Russo reacts to Kevin Nash comments on Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

The current WWE roster boasts some top names, but Seth Rollins has arguably been one of the best of his generation. Kevin Nash recently called Rollins the modern-day version of the 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, to which Vince Russo disagreed and even explained why he did so.

Over the past few years, Seth Rollins has made multiple changes to his character and has adopted a more flashy and eccentric gimmick, something that reminded Kevin Nash of Randy Savage.

The Macho Man was popular for his infectious persona and his incredible outfits, and Kevin Nash felt that Seth Rollins had the shades of the late great WWE Hall of Famer.

Vince Russo, though, wasn't on the same page even though he loved and respected Kevin Nash and his opinions. Here's what Vince revealed on a recent Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws episode:

"Bro, listen, I love Kevin to death, man, I really do. He really is one of my favorite people, but we are going to disagree on this one, bro. We are so going to disagree." [1:14 - 1:23]

In addition to Roman Reigns and a few other top names, Seth Rollins has been one of the go-to guys whenever WWE needed a dependable talent higher up the card.

Rollins has always been a phenomenal in-ring worker, but Vince Russo didn't consider his character work natural enough. Vince pointed out Seth's seemingly fake laugh and how only the heels use it without any real reason.

Savage was "the real deal," as per Russo, who didn't get the same vibe when he watched Rollins perform:

"Not only that, bro, you know, the forced laugh? He is not laughing at anything, bro. That's the heel laugh, you know what I'm saying. And the wardrobe, it's all so forced. Savage was Savage, bro, from day one till the day he died. He never changed his stripes. He wasn't acting. He was the real deal. God, the Rollins character is so freaking forced, bro. I disagree heavily with Kevin." [1:56 - 2:38]

Vince Russo shares the biggest difference between Seth Rollins and Randy Savage

Vince Russo explained that, unlike Seth Rollins, who was portraying a character, Randy Savage wasn't acting and was essentially being himself in front of the cameras.

Moreover, Savage didn't alter how he behaved on TV until the end of his career, something that Vince Russo didn't see in Rollins' case. The former Shield member has had to reinvent himself to stay relevant, but Russo believed Savage didn't need drastic changes during his career:

"With Savage, it wasn't an act. That's the guy you saw on day one. That's the guy you saw the very first day. Remember the manager search when they were all vying for him? He was that guy from day one. Seth is an act. You know Seth is an act. He went through so many character changes." [1:35 - 1:55]

Does Vince Russo make valid points about the comparison between Seth Rollins and Randy Savage? Sound off in the comments section below!

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.