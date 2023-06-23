"I was so disappointed," "I literally cried" - WWE fans react to epic prank involving John Cena

WWE has been full of surprises over the decades, and Vince McMahon has tried hard to make major storylines unpredictable. However, a prank Vince played in 2011 involving John Cena caught nearly everyone off guard.

Vince McMahon has been a popular character in WWE, both on and off the screen. He has a twisted sense of humor that has bled into many storylines over the years.

In 2011, Vince decided to play a prank on the USA Network during the WWE Draft. The company drafted Cena to SmackDown from RAW in the first pick of the night to the surprise of fans.

Hours later, Cena was drafted back to RAW at the end of the night, making him the first superstar to be drafted twice during the same night.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently revealed that Vince McMahon drafted John Cena to SmackDown as a prank to the USA Network. The network’s officials called in, panicking when the move was made.

. @Bub3m16



Former WWE writer, Freddie Prinze Jr. has revealed that Vince McMahon once drafted John Cena to SmackDown as a prank to the USA Network & their officials called in panicking when it happened Former WWE writer, Freddie Prinze Jr. has revealed that Vince McMahon once drafted John Cena to SmackDown as a prank to the USA Network & their officials called in panicking when it happened 😭https://t.co/9idi2MAzA6

Twitter fans reacted to McMahon’s prank while recalling the faithful night. Many were completely surprised, and credited Vince for a great prank.

$eaba$$ @__Seabass__10 @Bub3m16 I was so disappointed when this happened. I wanted to see him on smackdown @Bub3m16 I was so disappointed when this happened. I wanted to see him on smackdown

day @2CaptainCrusade I literally cried when they drafted him to SD @Bub3m16 Lmaooo I didn’t know Vince did that as a prankI literally cried when they drafted him to SD @Bub3m16 Lmaooo I didn’t know Vince did that as a prank 😂😂 I literally cried when they drafted him to SD

The Second and Other Raffi @le_raffi . @Bub3m16



Former WWE writer, Freddie Prinze Jr. has revealed that Vince McMahon once drafted John Cena to SmackDown as a prank to the USA Network & their officials called in panicking when it happened Former WWE writer, Freddie Prinze Jr. has revealed that Vince McMahon once drafted John Cena to SmackDown as a prank to the USA Network & their officials called in panicking when it happened 😭https://t.co/9idi2MAzA6 Watching this as a kid and being shocked and heartbroken to see Cena be drafted back to Raw, Learning as an adult that it was a prank makes it better though. twitter.com/bub3m16/status… Watching this as a kid and being shocked and heartbroken to see Cena be drafted back to Raw, Learning as an adult that it was a prank makes it better though. twitter.com/bub3m16/status…

John Cena remained the face of the company for over a decade. His star power helped the company attract more viewers and become an even bigger promotion over the years.

WWE legend recently claimed that he is stronger than John Cena

Mark Henry is known as The World’s Strongest Man for a good reason. The WWE legend represented the United States at the Olympic Games in 1992 and 1996. He also set world records in the deadlift and squat.

However, The Big Show once stated that the 16-time champion was the strongest rival he had ever competed with in the ring. On an appearance on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Henry said he took exception to Wight's remarks:

"And I gave him the business about it too. How are you gonna say John Cena is stronger than me? Because he's, he's, he's more over than me? But if it came to strength for strength, like there's nobody else on the planet that compares to the things that I've done."

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Before becoming a professional wrestler in 1996,Mark Henry competed in super heavyweight weightlifting in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona,Spain and in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta,GA:at the age of 24,Henry had earned the title of "The World's Strongest Man" Before becoming a professional wrestler in 1996,Mark Henry competed in super heavyweight weightlifting in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona,Spain and in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta,GA:at the age of 24,Henry had earned the title of "The World's Strongest Man" https://t.co/9OEUfUFvM3

Mark Henry earned the title of The World’s Strongest Man after showcasing his strength on different forums. Meanwhile, Cena focused on his in-ring career and did the best he could to make himself a household name.

While Cena got chances to showcase his strength in the ring on countless occasions, it’s no secret that Henry arguably had the edge over the 16-time world champion in terms of strength.

Do you think John Cena was the strongest wrestler in the ring? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes