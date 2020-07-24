"I don’t know if there’s ever been this much incredible wrestling." - WWE's Seth Rollins on modern wrestling

Seth Rollins is certainly a controversial figure in the world of wrestling at the moment. At one time, Seth Rollins was seen as the man that WWE could rely on and the one that the fans loved the most. Each of his matches in the company only furthered his stock with the fans, but his feud with Bray Wyatt's 'The Fiend' character changed that dimension completely.

Instead, the WWE Universe turned on Seth Rollins and he was no longer the favored wrestler that the WWE Universe had looked up to before. Such was the hatred that the fans felt for him, WWE had to turn him heel, where Seth Rollins adapted 'The Monday Night Messiah' persona that we now see regularly on WWE RAW.

You created me. Every moment has led us to this one. #TheGreaterGood https://t.co/DG3byasSrJ — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 21, 2020

Now, in a Tweet, Seth Rollins has opened up on his feelings about the current age of wrestling.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins on the current age of wrestling

Seth Rollins has always been outspoken on Twitter and has not really held back what he really feels from the WWE Universe. At times, this has worked against him, with the fans objecting to the claims that he made in his tweet.

In his most recent Tweet, however, Seth Rollins opened up on his feelings surrounding the current status of wrestling.

"From coast to coast and sea to sea, I don’t know if there’s ever been this much incredible wrestling going on at one time. Taking nothing away from past generations— they inspired & paved the way— but we’re damn sure keeping up...and then some. #ironsharpensiron #thegoldenage"

From coast to coast and sea to sea, I don’t know if there’s ever been this much incredible wrestling going on at one time. Taking nothing away from past generations— they inspired & paved the way— but we’re damn sure keeping up...and then some. #ironsharpensiron #thegoldenage — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 23, 2020

Advertisement

Seth Rollins opined that the current age of wrestling had a lot more wrestling in every corner of the world and this was something that had never been seen before in the history of the art form.

Currently, with the Covid-19 pandemic raging, wrestling has been facing some difficulties. There have been rumors that certain companies that don't have the financial support that's needed will have to close as a result of the pandemic.

Despite all of that, Seth Rollins may be correct, as there has truly never been so much competition in the world of wrestling on a global scale. Other than WWE, other wrestling promotions like AEW, NJPW, Impact Wrestling, and ROH put on regular shows with a diverse array of talent. Whether this is the Golden Age of wrestling will only be determined by the coming years.