“I don’t think I ever sneezed in front of him”- WWE legend details stress of working under Vince McMahon 

Vince McMahon is synonymous with WWE. He has led the company from being one of the many independent promotions, to a global powerhouse worth over tens of billions of dollars. With his incredible success, there also comes a curiosity for what the billionaire is like in real life.

One of his former employees has now revealed what working for the WWE Chairman was actually like. Ted DiBiase enjoyed a great run under Vince as a heel during his wrestling career, but he worked with him much more closely during his time on the creative team.

Speaking on his Everybody’s Got a Pod podcast, The Million Dollar Man said that McMahon often had his own ideas and would completely discard existing scripts according to those.

"Well, I mean, yeah, I was there for a little while. I mean, and he would have ideas of his own. And then look at it and go, 'No, we’re going to go back and we’re going to start over.'" (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

The Hall of Famer also discussed the chairman’s eccentricities. While he said he wasn’t aware about his infamous hatred for sneezing, he did reveal Vince hated sleeping and went on four hours of sleep a night.

"I don’t think I ever sneezed in front of him. Yeah, he doesn’t like it. He doesn’t like sleeping. He probably gets by on about four hours of sleep a night." (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Working on WWE creative under Vince McMahon could be overwhelming

According to the 69-year old, being part of the creative team led by Vince was a stressful job that could be overwhelming at times. The Million Dollar Man noted that everything had to be run by, and approved by the boss, who was a very busy person at shows.

"I guess there were times when it could feel overwhelming, especially if you’re a part of this creative team, and you have deadlines to meet, and what do you do here? And then obviously, if there’s any major change, it has to be run by Vince. And Vince is this very busy guy. And so sometimes it’s like, 'Holy s**t, we can’t change it without telling him.'" (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Dibiase, and others like Bruce Prichard and Jim Cornette, have detailed Vince’s crazy work ethic and incredible attention to detail as one of the key reasons for the promoter’s continued success. It’s no surprise to learn that he is a very demanding boss in very demanding situations and dealing with stress and deadlines were a part of the job description.

