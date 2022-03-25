"I was drunk"- Top RAW Superstar on calling Trish Stratus a legend

A top champion recently stated that she was drunk when she called Trish Stratus a legend, during her appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions.

Becky Lynch is one of the most active WWE Superstars on social media. She effectively uses Twitter to advance her feuds and has quite a large following on the website. Lynch recently got into a Twitter exchange with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Big Time Becks addressed Stratus by her real name in a tweet. The latter responded to Lynch's tweet with a clip from her appearance on The Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin. In the clip, Lynch can be seen calling Stratus a legend.

The RAW Women's Champion responded to Stratus' tweet, and joked that she was drunk when she called her a legend.

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus is a dream match for many within the WWE Universe

Becky Lynch is dubbed by many as one of the greatest female superstars in WWE history. She will always be remembered for winning the first-ever Women's WrestleMania main event.

As for Trish Stratus, she was one of the most popular female stars of her era and won the WWE Women's title on seven occasions. Stratus was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013. The company ranked her No.1 in its list of "The top 50 Greatest WWE Women Superstars," with Lynch taking the third spot behind her and Charlotte Flair.

In 2019, Stratus shared her opinion on Big Time Becks' rise to the top and had nothing but praise for her:

"It's about time, she is just like one of the hardest working people she deserves it, the bottom line is she is super talented. She deserves every accolade she's had, and to be here, it's been a nice journey to see that she's really worked for it and she's earned her spot," said Stratus. [H/T EWrestling]

It goes without saying that Stratus has major respect for Lynch. It's quite a shame that these two top female stars never got a chance to go one-on-one in a WWE ring.

What do you make of the duo's light-hearted Twitter banter? Would you be interested in a Stratus return for a one-off match with Lynch? Sound off in the comments section below.

