"I dump him over" - Drew McIntyre would like a retired legend to return at Royal Rumble 2022 (Exclusive)

Royal Rumble is just around the corner, and it's a yearly tradition for the fans to eagerly look forward to a few legendary surprise entrants.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Drew McIntyre revealed that he would love to see Stone Cold Steve Austin return for a one-off appearance.

While McIntyre found it challenging to name potential surprise entrants, he pitched a dream scenario where he eliminated Austin from the Rumble.

The former WWE Champion reminded everyone that the Texas Rattlesnake is still in great shape and could realistically be back to spend a few minutes in the Royal Rumble match.

"Who is left to show up who is not signed elsewhere? Umm, let's just play fantasy world because I can't think of anyone else at the top of my head. I mean, Austin still looks in great shape. He still works out, keeps himself. You know, looking great. If he comes out and starts stunning a few people, gets carried away with a few beers, and then I dump him over. That would be a great time (laughs)," revealed Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre hopes to win the Royal Rumble again in 2022

Drew McIntyre won the prestigious Royal Rumble match in 2020 and beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to become the WWE Champion.

The Scottish Warrior has admitted that he expects himself to be involved in the next Royal Rumble. This time, he wants to repeat his victory and open a path towards another WrestleMania main event.

McIntyre would welcome the opportunity to be a 2-time Royal Rumble winner. He wants to overcome the 'higher powers' that have prevented his return to the world title picture.

"Yes, I'm very much looking forward to the Royal Rumble, and by the looks of things, I'd actually be involved in it. I just don't want to assume that being in the, let me get this right, 'Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal from Hell,' brother (laughs). I wasn't in that, so I wouldn't just assume, but I'd like to think I'll be in the Royal Rumble and get a chance to win the big one again, and whoever the higher powers are that prevented me from these big opportunities won't be able to prevent me from fighting for the title if I win the Royal Rumble," added McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre opened up on several other topics during an insightful interview with Rick Ucchino. That included his ultimate goal of dethroning Roman Reigns, which you can read about right here.

