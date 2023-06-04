"I would enjoy it" - Male WWE legend's reaction when asked about kissing The Rock

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is inarguably one of the most attractive WWE stars ever, and Kurt Angle has hilariously admitted he would probably enjoy a kiss with the Brahma Bull!

The Olympic gold medalist is no stranger to sharing a kiss with his fellow male WWE stars; he once caught The Undertaker off guard by kissing him suddenly during a live event in 2006.

When asked about his favorite moment with The Rock on his podcast this week, co-host Paul Bromwell joked that he would have to start "figuring things out" if Kurt Angle revealed that he even kissed The Rock during their days together in WWE.

The Hall of Famer, however, responded comically by surprisingly admitting the following:

"If I kissed The Rock, he's so good-looking, I would enjoy it (laughs)! That is my dream guy I would love to kiss! I hope this makes the wire!" [33:38 - 33:52]

Kurt Angle even disclosed a memorable moment with The Rock, where the Hollywood star put him over during a pre-taped segment.

Nonetheless, as you can view in the video, Angle and Bromwell couldn't keep a straight face as they couldn't get over Kurt's comments about possibly kissing The Rock.

"My favorite moment with Rock was when we did a pre-tape; he was giving me, you know, the rub! Not that kind of rub, Paul (laughs). I offered him a glass of milk, and he took it, and he drank it, and it was like he was giving me the rub to put me over! That didn't sound good either, roll me over, put me over!" [34:00 - 35:00]

How did The Undertaker react when Kurt Angle kissed him at a WWE show?

Kurt Angle planting a kiss on The Undertaker's lips is one of the legendary incidents in WWE, and we're sure most fans know about it.

Angle recalled that while The Deadman eventually found his stunt amusing, the real-life Mark Calaway was initially angry about what the Olympic hero had done. The former WWE Champion revealed that while flying back from an overseas tour, The Undertaker came up to him and lightheartedly threatened him.

"I kiss him right on the lips. That is my favorite thing I did with Undertaker. He wanted to kill me, I mean. But you know what? That night, later, when we were on the plane, he just wanted me to know that he was thinking about me," stated Angle. "He came over, and he put his nose this far away from me while sleeping; I woke up, and he goes, 'I just want to tell you, I can get you at any time (laughs). But he didn't do anything to me, thank god!" [32:15 - 32:50]

