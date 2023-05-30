Which male WWE legend once kissed The Undertaker? Recalling the hilarious moment

The Undertaker's character is one that invokes fear not just for the fans but also for multiple WWE Superstars. His dark, deadly, and mysterious persona captivated people all around the world. Although the Hall of Famer tried his best to maintain this persona for years, his fellow stars tried their best to break him.

One of the rivals The Undertaker had in his more than three-decade-long career in WWE was fellow Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Most fans would probably remember their epic clash at No Way Out in 2006. However, the match both legends probably remember the most is the one that took place in a house show in Japan.

For those wondering, it was Kurt Angle who kissed The Undertaker. The former did this in hopes of getting the latter to break character. The Olympic Gold medalist then revealed that although Taker was mad, he still laughed about what happened.

"I got the Undertaker one night, we were over in Japan and we ended up having this match. Afterward, you know, him and I shook hands and then I gave him like, 'Let's hug,' we went to hug, and I kissed him on the lips. He was so freaking mad. He's like, 'It's a long plane ride home, Angle,' that's what he said to me. But I kissed him right on the lips. The only time I ever heard him laugh."

The Undertaker once criticized current WWE stars for breaking character

The Deadman remained in character on WWE programming for decades until his retirement. Although there are multiple attempts to make him crack, he is mostly remembered for retaining his dark persona. This effort is one that made The Undertaker memorable and immortal.

In a previous interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sports, The Phenom criticized current WWE talent and wrestlers for not protecting their in-ring characters. He stated that he lasted this long because of how he handled his character.

“I think a lot of our talent, not just our talent, but just in general, they don’t understand any concept of protecting a character or even developing a character enough to want to protect it. They go and do something on TV, and then you go to their social media, and they’re completely different. I’m a dinosaur. I am. I mean my mentality is still 20 years ago, but, I guess there’s a reason too why I lasted as long as I did. " [H/T Cultaholic]

Maintaining a character, especially one like The Deadman, is one that takes a lot of time and effort. This is just one of the reasons why Taker is considered one of the legends of the sport.

