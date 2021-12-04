6 WWE Legends on The Undertaker's Mount Rushmore

Few superstars command respect like The Undertaker in all of professional wrestling. With a 30-year-long career, The Phenom is by far the most significant legend to step foot in the squared circle.

In a recent appearance on Cold as Balls with Kevin Hart, The Undertaker revealed his new 'Mount Rushmore of WWE' by naming Shawn Michaels, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and the late Andre The Giant as the four legends.

However, in 2020, The Undertaker made up his original list in an interview with Comicbook.com. It included Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and the two superstars he retained in his updated version, Andre The Giant and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

While everyone on the list is iconic in their own right, it was pretty interesting that The Deadman decided to make the change. In this article, we look at all six WWE legends on The Undertaker's Mount Rushmore of WWE:

#6 WWE Hall of Famer - Andre The Giant

WWE Hall of Famer, the late Andre The Giant, was one of the biggest superstars to step foot in the squared circle.

Standing at seven-feet tall, he was referred to as "The Eighth Wonder of the World." He was considered the biggest heel of the late-80s. His feud with fan-favorite Hulk Hogan was simply epic. The giant also went on to become a former World Heavyweight Champion and a WWE Tag Team Champion.

Boasting such laurels, Taker naming Andre in his Mount Rushmore is no surprise. He is one of the greatest superstars for The Phenom and the entire WWE Universe.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer - Ric Flair

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Like I Said, I’ve Lost A Few Matches Myself But Never To A Better Man! Happy Flair Friday! WOOOOO! Like I Said, I’ve Lost A Few Matches Myself But Never To A Better Man! Happy Flair Friday! WOOOOO! https://t.co/FrtXkdYZEd

A 16-time world champion, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is a legend in the business.

The Nature Boy crossed paths with The Undertaker early in his career. Flair helped The Phenom earn his first WWE Championship in 1991, a year after his debut. He interfered in Taker's match against Hulk Hogan, resulting in the former winning. The two superstars also engaged in a memorable battle at WrestleMania 18, in which The Undertaker prevailed.

Flair's rivalries with greats like Hulk Hogan, the late Roddy 'Rowdy' Pipper, and the late Macho Man Randy Savage were one of the ages. Nature Boy's contribution to WWE and WCW was undoubtedly beyond words, anointing him amongst the very best this business has seen.

