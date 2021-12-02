The Undertaker changes his picks for The Mount Rushmore of WWE

One of the all-time greats to ever set foot inside the squared circle, The Undertaker recently revealed a new version of his Mount Rushmore.

Appearing on Cold as Balls with Kevin Hart, The Phenom named his Wrestlemania foe Shawn Michaels, the Attitude Era stalwarts Stone Cold Steve Austin & The Rock, and "The Eighth Wonder of the World" Andre The Giant as his Mount Rushmore of WWE.

"Okay, Andre [The Giant], Stone Cold [Steve Austin], [The] Rock, and I'm gonna go with Shawn Michaels," The Undertaker said.

In a separate interview with Comicbook.com last year, The Deadman had named Steve Austin, Andre The Giant, Ric Flair, and Hulk Hogan as his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. While all the names he mentioned are worthy of a spot, it is quite interesting that he decided to make the change.

Will we ever see The Undertaker back in WWE?

The Undertaker last wrestled for WWE at Wrestlemania 36, where he faced AJ Styles in a Boneyard match. It was a perfect swansong for The Prince of Darkness as it earned a lot of praise from all corners, even winning the Slammy award for match of the year.

The Grim Reaper has already announced on multiple platforms that his days in the ring are done. He was recently present in Saudi Arabia for a Pitbull concert ahead of WWE's Crown Jewel event but did not make an appearance at the pay-per-view.

Although The Phenom has ruled out a return to the ring, a special appearance from him can always be expected. With the star power he brings in, he can also return as a manager to endorse a younger star.

He recently starred in an interactive horror movie on Netflix, Escape The Undertaker, alongside The New Day. It would be interesting to see if he decides to continue making more movies in the future.

