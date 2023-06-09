Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently spoke about just how many character transformations Baron Corbin has undergone in WWE.

Corbin began his career as The Lone Wolf, a no-nonsense character he portrayed in NXT and on the main roster from 2014-2018. Following this, the 38-year-old was consistently given newer personas, ranging from Constable Corbin to King Corbin to Sad Corbin to Happy Corbin.

Out of these, the Sad Corbin gimmick stood out the most, as his down-on-luck avatar resonated big time with the fans.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo spoke about the several characters Corbin has played on TV. The wrestling veteran said his favorite part of Baron Corbin's WWE run was his first stint with NXT.

He compared the persona to that of Robert De Niro's Max Cady character from the 1991 movie, Cape Fear, directed by Martin Scorsese. Russo added that he had lost count of just how many times WWE has repackaged Baron Corbin.

"You know, Baron Corbin has gone through so many transformations, and, I've got to tell you, all the transformations he has gone through, my favorite was when I saw him in NXT because he looked like Robert De Niro from Cape Fear. I loved the look. Now again, he might be balding or whatever. But the guy has gone through so many transformations I can't even count them anymore," said Vince Russo. [0:32 - 1:02]

Check out the full video below:

Baron Corbin recently moved back to WWE NXT

After facing a series of setbacks on the main roster, Corbin recently moved to WWE NXT for a marquee feud with NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes.

On the May 30th episode of the Wednesday night show, Baron Corbin showed up and attacked Hayes, making his intentions clear. He gained considerable momentum after defeating Trick Williams on this week's show and is now scheduled to face off against Ilja Dragunov next Wednesday.

It's safe to assume a win over Dragunov would clear Corbin's path to a match with Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship. However, the 38-year-old won't have it easy, as Dragunov is one of the hardest-hitting wrestlers in all of wrestling.

What's your favorite gimmick of Baron Corbin's career? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes