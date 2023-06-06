"I don't even know who's in it" - Vince Russo shares his thoughts on who should win WWE Money in the Bank (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about the Money in the Bank ladder match and who could possibly win the briefcase this year.

WWE Money in the Bank is scheduled for July 1 and will emanate from the world-famous O2 Arena in London. Three of the six men are already in place for the match. Ricochet defeated The Miz and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Bronson Reed last week on RAW. This past Friday night, LA Knight also entered the fray after taking down Montez Ford in a qualifying match.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was asked about his favorite to win the coveted briefcase this year. The former writer mentioned that he wasn't aware of the competitors as of now. When he was told that Knight, Nakamura, and Ricochet had already qualified, he claimed that none of the three stars had the drawing power to win the match.

"I don't even know who's in it. Like somebody's gotta tell me who's in it. I have no idea who's in it. Well, none of those three (Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight) should win it." [From 13:10 - 13:22]

Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet had a match on WWE RAW

With just weeks to go for the Money in the Bank match, Ricochet and Nakamura were in a singles encounter to test their skills. Both competitors put on a show, going toe-to-toe with each other in a battle for supremacy.

However, the match came to an abrupt end as Bronson Reed interfered. The Aussie powerhouse laid out Nakamura with a Splash before planting Ricochet with a devastating Tsunami off the top rope.

