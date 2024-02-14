"I don't even know if that's PG" - WWE Universe reacts to former champion's hilarious update

WWE Universe recently reacted to a former champion's post on social media following a hilarious spot during this week's edition of WWE RAW. The superstar in question is Johnny Gargano.

On the February 12 edition of red brand, JD McDonagh defeated R-Truth in a singles match following multiple distractions from the members of The Judgment Day, who also started assaulting the veteran after the fight.

Fortunately for him, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano of #DIY made the save. Moments later, in a hilarious backstage segment, the former 24/7 Champion approached the tag team and thanked the duo for saving him from the members of the heel faction. Truth referred to Ciampa and Gargano as DX.

Johnny Gargano recently took to X to share an update in reference to the recent backstage segment with R-Truth. The former NXT Champion shared a picture of #DIY's merchandise with DX's signature "X," covering a large section of the original name:

"Now, wait a minute. I don't think we can do this.. @WWEShop," he wrote.

Many WWE fans replied to the hilarious tweet on X. You can check some of the reactions below:

Johnny Gargano thanks the WWE Universe for constant support

On the October 2 episode of RAW, Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Tommaso Ciampa in the main event.

The leader of the Imperium left the ring after securing the win. However, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci began assaulting the 38-year-old. Fortunately for the former NXT Champion, his long-time friend Johnny Gargano made his WWE return to make the save.

After the show ended, Johnny Gargano took to X to send a heartfelt message, thanking his followers for their constant support. The #DIY member further claimed he would make the most of the opportunity given to him.

"Real talk. I saw ALL your theories and hopes for #DIY these past 6 months. From dream matches to just genuinely wanting us back.. I know how excited y'all are. We are, too. Thanks for believing and holding out hope for us, and now that it's finally time.. let's freaking kill it!" Johnny Gargano wrote.

Other than the recent loss #DIY faced against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne on the latest edition of SmackDown, Gargano and Ciampa have put forth great matches over the past few weeks.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the two former NXT Superstars in the Stamford-based company.

Do you expect #DIY to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

