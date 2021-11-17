"I didn't even realize it" - Former WWE personality forgot who Tamina was while watching RAW (Exclusive)

Tamina lost to Bianca Belair on the latest episode of RAW, and Vince Russo criticized how WWE utilized the WWE Superstar on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review show this week.

Russo admitted that he didn't recognize Tamina at the start as she has been used sporadically on WWE TV over the past few years. The former WWE writer also explained the fundamental problem with how WWE booked Tamina's angle with Bianca Belair.

Russo noted that Tamina never stood a chance against Belair as the former SmackDown Women's champion was already thinking about Doudrop in the storyline. Here's what Russo said:

"But again, bro, the way the match was made. Bianca Belair is talking about Doudrop, and I didn't even remember the last time, bro; for a second, I didn't even realize it was Tamina. I was like, 'Oh, that's Tamina', but that's the angle. So, Bianca Belair isn't even thinking about Tamina, who she has got a match with right now, but she is thinking about Doudrop," explained Russo.

We just killed Tamina: Vince Russo

Vince Russo felt that WWE had already killed Tamina's character as she was just a supporting character in Doudrop's angle with Bianca Belair.

Instead of focusing on her match, Russo highlighted that Belair was more concerned about Doudrop, which clearly dented Tamina's on-screen persona.

Russo continued:

"Yeah, think about that, Chris," Russo said, "Bianca Belair has a match with Tamina in a minute, one minute. But she is talking about Doudrop. What does that say about Tamina? We just killed Tamina. If Bianca Belair is not sweating you, then who is sweating you?"

Tamina Snuka has been with the WWE since 2010 and is often considered one of the most underutilized talents in the women's division.

While Tamina has had her fair share of injury struggles in the company, the 43-year-old star has never enjoyed a consistent spell at the top of the card. Tamina's alliance with Natalya recently came to an end in the WWE Draft, and Jimmy Snuka's daughter will be hoping to revive her singles career on Monday Night RAW.

