"She is now selling what Liv did like an absolute fool" - Becky Lynch's booking comes under heavy criticism (Exclusive)

Vince Russo did not hold back while discussing Becky Lynch's booking on RAW this week. While speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, he heavily criticized the contrast in The Man's personality on the red brand.

Vince Russo mentioned how Becky Lynch cut an excellent promo to hype her upcoming match against Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series. He then highlighted the rapid shift in her persona when she was confronted by the No. 1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship, Liv Morgan:

"We can go down this whole show and say, why does anybody care about this? Why does anybody care about a Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan? Like, why do I care about this? This is another typical thing. I was, for the first time bro, because I've been very critical, Becky is cutting a serious, straightaway promo, she is not trying to be a clown, she is not trying to be funny, she is not trying to be Elton John this week, she is back to being The Man. So, she is talking crap, she is talking crap, it breaks out into physicality, Liv one-ups her," said Russo.

He noted how it chipped away at Becky Lynch's credibility as a champion when she sold Morgan's actions as a "fool." Here's what Russo had to say about the entire segment:

"Becky, who was just talking crap, she now bails out of the ring, she is now selling what Liv did like an absolute fool and is cutting a stupid promo, telling Liv not to touch the belt because that is her's. Like, what is wrong with you people? Like, why couldn't they go at it and have a pull apart? Why do we got the, Miss Tough Becky, The Man, 'I beat this woman in 26 seconds, I'm the one who did this, I'm the one who did that.' No, bro, you're the one who just powdered from Liv Morgan and made funny faces, that's who you are! That's the last thing I'm going to remember, the funny faces you're making, the stupid things that you're saying after you've just cut a promo telling us who you are. That's what I'm talking about, bro," concluded Russo.

Last week, Liv Morgan defeated the rest of RAW's Survivor Series team members to win a shot at Becky Lynch's title. Both superstars are expected to engage in a championship feud after the upcoming pay-per-view.

Becky Lynch takes shots at Charlotte Flair

Rumors about the real-life heat between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have been going round since the beginning of the month. The Man's admission that she and Charlotte are no longer on talking terms further fuelled stories about the rift between the two women's champions.

Most recently, The Queen mentioned that people wouldn't say that she is difficult to work with if she was a man. Becky Lynch was quick to fire back as she noted how Flair's gender has nothing to do with the criticisms directed at her.

Their comments directed towards each other have the fans excited for their Survivor Series match. Becky Lynch has promised that she will humble her former best friend inside the ring during the battle for brand supremacy.

