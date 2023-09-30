"I feel so alive!" - Injured WWE Superstar announces miraculous recovery ahead of SmackDown

An injured WWE Superstar has provided an incredible update ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Elton Prince suffered a dislocated shoulder on the July 14th episode of SmackDown during a tag team match against The Brawling Brutes. Ridge Holland connected with a pounce that sent Elton Prince flying across the ring. Unfortunately, Prince had a rough landing on the canvas and has missed the past couple of months with the injury.

Ahead of tonight's edition of the blue brand in California, the company uploaded a new video featuring Pretty Deadly. In the video, Elton Prince can be seen making a miraculous recovery and is now deemed healthy once again. The doctor wondered if Prince was pretending to be unconscious and Kit Wilson broke down in tears.

Kit Wilson went to bash Elton Prince with a steel chair to prove that he wasn't faking being unconscious and that prompted his tag team partner to finally wake up. Prince said:

"I'm okay! I'm okay! I feel so good! I feel so alive!," shouted Elton Prince. [From 01:27 - 01:35]

Kit Wilson then quoted popular singer Kelly Clarkson and noted that Elton Prince is now stronger than ever.

"No one thought it was possible. But in the words of the immortal Kelly Clarkson, what doesn't kill you makes you stronger," said Kit Wilson. [From 01:36 - 01:45]

Expand Tweet

US Title match set for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is shaping up to be an exciting show.

WWE has already announced John Cena will be making an appearance tonight just a week after the brutal attack from The Bloodline. Charlotte Flair and Bayley are also scheduled to square off tonight, and Grayson Waller will welcome Bobby Lashley on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Santos Escobar will challenge Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship tonight on the blue brand. The LWO stablemates have a ton of respect for each other, but things can change when a title is on the line. Santos Escobar won the United States Invitational tournament to earn a title shot against Austin Theory. However, Theory attacked Escobar during his entrance before their bout on the August 11th episode of SmackDown.

Mysterio replaced Escobar in the match and went on to win the title. Rey Mysterio successfully defended the United States Championship against Austin Theory earlier this month at Payback as well. Escobar challenged Mysterio to a title match the Hall of Famer immediately accepted his fellow stablemates' request.

Pretty Deadly is a very entertaining duo with a ton of potential. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the tag team when they return to action.

Did you miss Pretty Deadly on WWE television? Sound off in the comments section below.