WWE Superstar set to return to SmackDown following Bloodline attack

A WWE Superstar will be appearing on tonight's episode of SmackDown following a brutal attack from The Bloodline.

Last Friday night on SmackDown, AJ Styles and John Cena were scheduled for a Contract Signing segment to make their tag team match against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at WWE Fastlane official. However, The Bloodline attacked AJ Styles backstage and sent him out of the arena on a stretcher.

John Cena tried to get revenge on The Bloodline but the numbers game was too much. Sikoa and Uso beat Cena down and signed the contract to end last week's episode of the blue brand. As of now, Cena is scheduled to battle The Bloodline in a Handicap match at Fastlane on October 7th.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown, WWE announced that John Cena will be returning one week after the brutal attack at the hands of The Bloodline. The post also wondered if The Cenation Leader was prepared to come to tonight's SmackDown in Sacramento alone.

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo praises John Cena for losing at WWE WrestleMania 39

John Cena battled Austin Theory for the United States Championship in the first match of WrestleMania 39.

Theory retained the title after hitting Cena with a low blow and then followed it up with the A-Town Down for the pinfall victory. The victory was supposed to propel Theory into becoming a major star but it didn't work out as planned. Theory recently dropped the United States Championship to Rey Mysterio and is now in a tag team with Grayson Waller on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, former WWE writer Vince Russo complimented Cena for losing to Theory at WWE WrestleMania. Russo claimed that Cena probably knew that Theory wasn't going anywhere, but lost to him anyway because he is a nice guy.

"We said that last time with Austin Theory. What a joke. I never met John Cena, and that truly shows me what a heck of a nice guy Cena is. Because if you and I are sitting here and saying Austin Theory is going nowhere fast, if we saw it, Cena knew it, but he did it anyway. Bro, that tells you the kind of guy Cena is, and everything we said about Austin Theory was correct because a victory over Cena meant zero," said Vince Russo. [From 05:55 to 06:31]

Expand Tweet

Cena returned to the world of professional wrestling during the writers' strike in Hollywood but that has finally come to an end. It will be fascinating to see how long the 46-year-old will be sticking around in the weeks ahead.

Have you enjoyed Cena's storyline with The Bloodline so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.