John Cena agreed to lose to top WWE Superstar despite knowing he would go "nowhere," says veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently stated that John Cena chose to lose to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 despite knowing the latter was unlikely to benefit from the win.

The Leader of the Cenation challenged the then United States Champion Austin Theory in the opening match of WrestleMania 39. However, though Cena selflessly put over the 26-year-old at the event, it didn't do the latter any favors, as his subsequent run over the next few months was very underwhelming.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated not just fans but John Cena was himself aware that a win over him was unlikely to get Austin Theory over with fans. The former WWE personality said this was a testament to just how nice a person Cena was, as he had no qualms about losing to Theory.

"We said that last time with Austin Theory. What a joke. I never met John Cena, and that truly shows me what a heck of a nice guy Cena is because if you and I are sitting here and saying Austin Theory is going nowhere fast, if we saw it, Cena knew it, and he did it anyway. Bro, that tells you the kind of guy Cena is, and everything we said about Austin Theory was correct because a victory over Cena meant zero," said Vince Russo. [From 05:55 to 06:31]

John Cena will return to WWE next week

The last time fans saw John Cena appearing on WWE's programming was when he made an unannounced appearance at Money in the Bank 2023.

He's now slated to show up on next week's SmackDown. If recent reports are anything to go by, Cena is also slated to pay an emotional tribute to his former rival Bray Wyatt, who tragically passed away at the age of 36 on August 24th.

On top of that, The Leader of the Cenation would also be boarding the flight to India to participate in the live event scheduled on September 8th in the city of Hyderabad. The 16-time WWE Champion would team up with Seth Rollins to take on Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a tag team match.

