"I do feel guilty" - Former champion admits to being 'ashamed' after title match against Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn recently challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2023 but couldn't dethrone the champion.

Zayn delivered an unforgettable storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, giving him arguably the biggest match of his WWE career in his hometown. Canada showed immense love for Sami Zayn as the crowd sang to the tune of the beloved hometown hero through his segments on SmackDown, Elimination Chamber, and RAW.

He spoke about the surreal experience during his interview with Cathy Kelley. Sami Zayn expressed gratitude for the love he received over the weekend. However, he also admitted feeling guilty, ashamed, and embarrassed because he couldn't beat Roman Reigns for the title. He was quoted as saying:

"Yeah, an emotional roller coaster. As I said there, I have a lot of gratitude for the love that they showed me. People tell me, 'No, don't do that,' but I do. I do feel guilty, a little bit embarrassed, and a little bit ashamed that I couldn't get it done [win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship] at Elimination Chamber."

However, Sami Zayn also admitted to being proud of his work over the past year. He said challenging the biggest champion in the main event wouldn't have been possible for him a year ago.

Zayn noted that Roman Reigns won only because The Bloodline cheated, a common practice used by his former stable. He continued:

"But you know, I also take a lot of pride in the fact that over a year ago, no one would have given me the chance in the world to even be in this match. But the truth is that I went the distance with the most dominant champion of all time. I had him beat, and the only reason he was able to beat me was because, well, he cheated. That's what The Bloodline do, they cheat. Trust me, I know. He got it done." [0:16 - 1:03]

Kevin Owens makes an interesting suggestion for the downfall of Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens made a surprise return at WWE Elimination Chamber to save Sami Zayn when Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso were brutalizing him. Zayn wanted to talk to his friend on this week's RAW and proposed they join forces to take down The Bloodline.

However, Owens refused to do anything with Sami Zayn and left him alone inside the ring. But before he left, KO suggested that Zayn should ask for help from his "buddy" Jey Uso if he wants to destroy Reigns' faction.

