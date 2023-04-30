"I feel like it was a blessing in disguise" - Naomi opens up about her WWE exit

Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) has opened up about her departure from WWE and what it felt like to leave the company.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion parted ways with the wrestling juggernaut after she and Mercedes Mone (aka Sasha Banks) walked out of RAW in May 2022. They were set to compete in a six-pack challenge for an opportunity at the RAW Women's Championship, but the bout was reportedly scrapped after their walk-out.

During a recent interview with NBC 5 Chicago, Naomi reflected on her departure by describing it as a scary situation. However, she mentioned that leaving WWE was a blessing in disguise for her.

"At the time, it was very scary, but I feel like everything happens for a reason. I feel like it was a blessing in disguise. I feel that it’s allowed me to grow and become better in every way, in every aspect. It showed me how strong I really am, and now I’ve got this new journey ahead of me, these new goals, and I’m excited and ready to step into this new chapter." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Naomi on why she chose to sign with IMPACT Wrestling

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion recently made her IMPACT Wrestling debut. The move will lead to her first match for another promotion outside of WWE.

Naomi stated that IMPACT Wrestling has a good women's division, which is a major reason why she chose to go there.

"I chose IMPACT because I really, truly believe that it has one of the best women’s divisions — the history of it. I’ve been watching these women for years from afar, and I’ve always admired the talent here. So, once I made that decision, that’s what I wanted to do. I went after it, and now I’m here."

Naomi will be competing under her real name Trinity in IMPACT Wrestling. It'll be interesting to see what she does next in the promotion.

