"I feel like only I did that though" - Lita discloses what she told Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus before their match at WrestleMania 39

WWE Hall of Famer Lita reflected on her match at WrestleMania 39, stating that she had no aspirations or idea that she would compete at the event.

The Extreme Diva joined forces with Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to take on Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match. She and The Man were the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at the time, and they emerged victorious at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Lita described competing at WrestleMania 39 as surreal and fun.

"I had no aspirations, no idea that I would be at WrestleMania 39 so just walking down that stage and everything, it was really surreal and to do [it] with two people that I’m so close to, or were close to, it was really fun..."

Before the match, she told Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus that they should enjoy the moment before getting serious in the ring.

"I remember saying to them before we went out, ‘Hey, it’s a really long ramp and I know we’re mad at Damage CTRL, and we got business to take care of, but for the first half, can we just have fun and take it in and then we can get serious?’ And they’re like, ‘Okay.’ I feel like only I did that, though. I’m walking down, being like, ‘Oh hell yeah! This is rad,’ and they’re like, we’re gonna kick your a**," Lita said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

According to reports, WWE currently has no plans for Lita on RAW

The Extreme Diva was last seen on the red brand several weeks ago when she was attacked by Trish Stratus backstage. She and Becky Lynch were set to defend their tag titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez that night.

Since Lita was unable to compete, Trish took her place. She and Becky not only lost their titles, but the Hall of Famer also turned heel on The Man. It was later revealed that Stratus also perpetrated the attack on The Extreme Diva.

According to PWInsider, The Queen of Extreme isn't expected back on RAW anytime soon, as there are currently no plans for her to be used on TV going forward.

