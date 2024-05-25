"I feel like I've been hit by a truck" - WWE star reacts to major loss at King and Queen of the Ring

A WWE Superstar has reacted to a heartbreaking loss today at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE. The premium live event emenated from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Nia Jax squared off against Lyra Valkyria in the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. The Irresistible Force withstood Valkyria's attack and picked up the victory after hitting the Annihilator. Following the loss, Kayla Braxton caught up with the 27-year-old backstage.

Valkyra noted that she felt like she had been hit by a truck and it would be difficult to get over the loss against The Irresistible Force.

"I feel like I've been hit by a truck. I always say that like, success is going from failure to failure without losing your enthusiasm, but right now, it is a hard one to stand up after," she said. [From 00:34 - 00:54]

WWE RAW star Lyra Valkyria on her future in the red brand

Lyra Valkyria was able to see the positives following her loss to Nia Jax today. She shared that her journey was just getting started and has already been greatly successful so far.

During her interview after WWE King and Queen of the Ring, Valkyria stated that the loss to Jax would not define her. She noted that it was only the start of her journey and that she would be successful the next time she got a chance.

"Who comes to Monday Night RAW and gets this far in their first month? I know now that I belong in that spot. I know now I can hang with the very best. This is just the start of Lyra Valkyria's journey, I will get back to where I was. And next time, next time I get a shot, I will make sure that I come out on top," she added. [From 01:21 - 01:47]

Nia Jax earned a title shot by winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament today at the premium live event. She was interviewed in the ring following the match and sent a warning to WWE Women's Champion Bayley. The veteran has responded with a shot on social media. Only time will tell if the 39-year-old can dethrone The Role Model at WWE SummerSlam in August.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

