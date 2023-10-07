"I felt so expendable" – Former world champion is surprised WWE never fired him (Exclusive)

WWE recently released more than 20 superstars as part of its latest roster restructuring. In an exclusive interview, Rob Van Dam (RVD) revealed how he felt about job security during his time in WWE.

Van Dam worked for WWE between 2001 and 2007 before returning for another two short stints with the company in 2013 and 2014. The 52-year-old won several titles, including the ECW, Intercontinental, and WWE Championships. Although he left the promotion multiple times, he was never fired.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, the ECW legend admitted he regularly expected to lose his job:

"I was more surprised that I didn't get fired when I was there," Van Dam said. "I never felt like I was untouchable, like I couldn't be fired, like I was irreplaceable. I felt so expendable, like when people would be getting laid off I'd be like, 'Oh, I'm still here, really?'" [3:06 – 3:22]

Why RVD never felt secure in WWE

Rob Van Dam was occasionally positioned at the top of the card in the main event scene. Other times, however, he was left off shows completely or booked to lose against opponents with less experience.

Throughout his career, the wrestling legend never knew where he stood with management:

"That's because they always had a way of humbling me and making me feel like sometimes I felt like, 'Wow, they're really behind me. Wow, I must be doing a great job,'" Van Dam said. "Then other times I'd be like, 'Wow, they don't get me at all. They must not see the value in me. They're just using me to be roadkill for this push that ain't gonna work on this giant guy.'" [3:23 – 3:46]

Van Dam understands why so many wrestlers struggle to adapt to the WWE system:

"There was always times like that where they would humble me so much I would feel like unsure of how much I'm appreciated. So, when I see the wrestlers get it in their head that they're untouchable and now that they're WWE, they're set for life, I just shrug my shoulders. They get let go and it's like [shrugs shoulders], that's the world I know. That's what happens. You didn't expect it? Why? Well, probably experience. It's crazy when you think about it." [3:48 – 4:23]

RVD was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. The former world champion still wrestles sporadically on the independent scene. He has also competed in two AEW matches in recent months.

