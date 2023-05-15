"I felt like myself again" - Saraya reveals WWE Superstar sent her a message after recent match in AEW

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, has disclosed that a current superstar sent her a text message following her match at AEW Revolution.

The former Anti Diva arrived in AEW during Dynamite: Grand Slam last September to a thunderous reaction from the fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. However, the cheers quickly turned into boos for Saraya in the promotion, and she turned heel. She has aligned herself with former WWE Superstars Toni Storm and Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott), and the trio is known as The Outcasts in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, the former Divas Champion revealed that Bayley sent her a text message after her bout at AEW Revolution 2023. Jamie Hayter defended the AEW Women's Championship against Saraya and Ruby Soho in a Triple Threat match and retained the title at the show on March 5.

After the match, Soho attacked Hayter and joined The Outcasts faction. The Anti-Diva noted that The Role Model told her it looked like her old self was returning during her debut with the bout. The 30-year-old spent the majority of her career with WWE, but the promotion opted to let her contract expire last July.

"I just felt confident again, I felt like myself again. I feel like it shows! I even had Bayley text me at the time. She text me after and she was like, 'You can see the old Raya coming back!' I was like, it feels like it, it really feels like it," she said.

Saraya compares AEW All In to WWE WrestleMania

Saraya is very excited about AEW All In this summer at Wembley Stadium in London and compared it to WWE's biggest show of the year.

All Elite Wrestling will finally make its way to the United Kingdom later this year for All In in August. The event has already sold over 60,000 tickets, and she believes the atmosphere could rival WrestleMania.

During her conversation with Metro, she noted that people from all over the world travel to see WrestleMania and believes that the same could be possible for All In in the UK.

"People from all over the world and all over the country go to the state where WrestleMania is. They turn up and it’s a magical feeling. I feel like that’s what’s gonna happen in the UK. People from all over the world are gonna come and watch this spectacle and it’s just gonna be incredible," she said. [H/T: Metro]

The former WWE NXT Women's Champion's run in All Elite Wrestling has been interesting so far. She didn't find much success as a babyface, but The Outcasts have become a popular heel faction for the promotion.

