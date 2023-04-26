"I felt like c**p and it affected my performance" - WWE Hall of Famer Edge reveals hobby polar opposite to his Rated-R persona on-screen

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently appeared on Logan Paul's podcast and touched on a variety of topics. At one point, he stated that he never lived up to his on-screen persona as the "Rated-R Superstar" and instead enjoys activities that are is completely different from it.

Edge last competed at WrestleMania 39, defeating Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell. He has not appeared on WWE TV ever since. Thus, it remains ambiguous as to who the legend will face next.

Being a guest on the latest edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Edge was asked about his time working as a controversial star in WWE. Despite his appeal as a "party guy," the Hall of Famer revealed that he preferred reading a book instead:

"To me, if any time I went out and did party, I felt like c**p and it affected my performance. And to me, the performance is the most important thing. I didn't see that as a kid and go, 'I can't wait to become a wrestler so that I can go party,' I wanna go out there and do this. Also, I just love to read. So I just go back to my room and read. I swear to you. I've read 72 books last year." [30:44-31:16]

WWE Hall of Famer states that he has one year left to work on an elite level

Edge has been constantly asked about his retirement plans ever since he proclaimed that he would do so at some point between the summer and fall of 2023.

The former World Heavyweight Champion once again spoke about it on the aforementioned podcast when Logan Paul asked how long he could go before he leaves for good:

"Now, I have two little girls that I have to spend the rest of my life taking care of. I have a wish list of things that are still to do, but it's not long, and neither is the time. At most, I might have another year in me, to be able to do it at this level and still be able to do it at an elite level where I can still hang, where I have to get in with Austin Theory, who is 25 and wasn't born when I had my first match in WWE," Edge said.

He added:

"I want to be sitting on my mountain and watching you guys do your thing and going, 'Good for them.'" [H/T: Fightful]

Edge announced his first retirement on the April 11, 2011, edition of RAW, and that same week, relinquished the World Heavyweight Championship on the April 15, 2011, edition of WWE SmackDown.

With the company reviving the Big Gold Belt, albeit with a tweak in its design, there are fans out there who wish to see The Rated-R Superstar win the title one last time before he hangs up his boots. Edge holds the record with seven reigns as World Heavyweight Champion.

If you the quote, credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : Would you like to see Edge become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion? Yes No 0 votes