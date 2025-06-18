"I don't find Gunther entertaining" - Veteran heavily criticizes WWE's booking of Jey Uso

WWE delivered a shocker when Gunther defeated Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW last week. Meanwhile, Jonathan Coachman heavily criticized management's decision and booking of the former champion.

Ad

Gunther became a two-time World Heavyweight Champion earlier this month when he got his rematch against Jey Uso. Main Event Jey is one of the most popular superstars on the red brand, and many wondered why the Triple H-led creative team decided to take the title away from the 39-year-old star.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman criticized WWE's decision to put Gunther over Jey Uso. The 51-year-old veteran wondered if the company would explain why The Ring General went over Main Event Jey Uso. Moreover, Coachman stated he does not find the 37-year-old Austrian star entertaining.

Ad

Trending

"There are so many decisions that they make that they stick with that make us scratch our heads, but this one, they decided not to. I would love to know their thought process of putting it on a guy that I've been very, very, very overt about, that I just don't find very entertaining. I think he's tough, but I don't find Gunther entertaining, and that's the decision you're going with? I would love to know," Coachman said. (From 11:58 to 12:22)

Ad

Ad

Ex-WWE star previously called Gunther "unentertaining" after he won the title from Jey Uso

Jey Uso became one of the biggest names on WWE RAW earlier this year as he won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. After winning the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WrestleMania, Main Event Jey ruled the men's division for a while before losing the title back to The Ring General.

Ad

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, the 51-year-old veteran agreed with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi Fatu's opinion and called Gunther incredibly unentertaining after he dethroned Jey Uso to become a two-time World Heavyweight Champion.

"So, for once, I haven't seen a lot of people have an issue with anything that Rikishi said after Monday Night RAW. Only 51 days was his title reign. Why do you think they decided to take that off him and give it back to Gunther, who I find incredibly unentertaining?" Coachman said.

Ad

Ad

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Jey Uso.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More