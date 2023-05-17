"I couldn't foresee being alive at 37" - Former WWE Champion Big E opens up about his struggles with mental health

Former WWE Champion Big E has opened up about his struggles with mental health.

The promotion has been supporting the Ad Council's "Seize the Awkward" Mental Health Awareness Month campaign. Liv Morgan recently discussed her struggles with mental health and urged everyone to share their issues with others rather than internalizing them. Big E hasn't been able to compete since he suffered a broken neck last match after a Suplex from Ridge Holland outside the ring went awry.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Big E discussed his struggles with mental health.

"Mental health is something that is vitally important to me and talking about it. Because I remember for so long in the midst of my struggle with depression just feeling a sense of shame that if anyone knew I'd been in a psyche ward for a month in college, or if anyone knew that I was on medication. Antidepressants and antipsychotics, if anyone knew these things, I would just be dismissed as crazy," he said. [00:21 - 00:47]

Big E noted that at 22, he couldn't envision himself being alive at 37, let alone all of the other amazing opportunities that have come his way.

"At 22 years old, I couldn't even foresee being alive at 37. I couldn't foresee all the incredible opportunities I have had in life, getting to be WWE Champion, all those things. I think man, if I had taken myself out of the game, if I had hurt myself or done something to myself, I would have missed out on so many of the blessings that life has granted me," he added. [01:21 - 01:41]

WWE @WWE



#WWETheBump It's Mental Health Awareness Month and @WWEBigE , in partnership with @seizetheawkward , discusses overcoming the hard times in his life and how glad he is that he sought help when needed. It's Mental Health Awareness Month and @WWEBigE, in partnership with @seizetheawkward, discusses overcoming the hard times in his life and how glad he is that he sought help when needed. 👏#WWETheBump https://t.co/gRHnd9tmqP

WWE Superstar Big E on the importance of discussing mental health with others

Big E discussed the importance of discussing mental health issues with others, as far too many people fail to reach out to anyone.

The former champion has been keeping busy during his time away due to injury. The 37-year-old has made numerous appearances on behalf of the company, and the WWE Universe is anxiously awaiting his return to the ring.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, he told fans to reach out to someone if they are struggling with their mental health.

"I know it is such a horrendous and silent battle for so many. It is one of those things that I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy. Any form of mental illness, it is one of the greatest burdens I've ever had to bear. I'm so glad now that we are in a position in our culture where we can talk about these things more openly," he said. [02:47 - 03:09]

RAW selected the New Day in this year's draft. Only time will tell when the 37-year-old returns to the company and brings the power of positivity back to the red brand.

Have you missed Big E on television? Let us know in the comments section below.

