"I forgive you" - John Cena suddenly surprises Michael Cole with character change mid-way through WWE appearance

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena recently broke his on-screen character to send a message to legendary commentator Michael Cole. The two men were present at the SummerSlam Kickoff Show.

John Cena is all set to face his long-time rival, CM Punk, for the gold at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on June 28, 2025. Going into the match, the two stars have come face to face multiple times and have taken several shots at each other on the microphone. Many believe Punk might dethrone Cena, and the two could lock horns in a rematch at SummerSlam 2025.

During the recent SummerSlam Kickoff Show, John Cena came out, maintaining his current on-screen persona by not giving straightforward answers to Michael Cole's and Peter Rosenberg's questions related to wrestling.

Cena then broke his character, saying that Cole was stuck in the middle of him maintaining his television persona and trying to be a "human being" at the SummerSlam Kickoff Show.

"We're here in the middle of me trying to, like, walk that grey line between what we're doing on television and me actually being a human being, and you're always stuck in the middle of it. [Cole- Human Being?] Oh, no, that's okay. I've got five minutes to work through. Please elaborate, friend Michael Cole. Go ahead. [Cole- No, I was just gonna wish you good luck [for] Saturday, when we get to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and you face CM Punk]," they conversed.

After Michael Cole wished him good luck for his match against CM Punk, Cena again sent an out-of-character message, saying that despite what the commentator had been saying about him on TV, he still loved him.

"I appreciate that, and I take that as a compliment from a friend that I've known for decades. I love you, man. I love you. Yeah, you didn't expect that to come out right here... I don't think I'm ready to mend my relationship with the WWE audience, but I know you've been saying some nasty things about me on TV, and I can say, I forgive you, man, and I love you, and I got love in my heart for you, so I appreciate that," Cena added. [19:46 - 20:44]

Check out the video below:

John Cena turned down a potential match with WWE CCO Triple H

During the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show, fans threw some stars' names at John Cena, whom he could face before his retirement. After hearing Triple H's name, the 17-time World Champion completely shut down the possibility of a potential match with The Game.

"Hunter Hearst Helmsley [Triple H]? No, we can't do that one. I don't know, we'll see how it plays out. I got until December," he said. [19:20 - 19:28]

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between John Cena and CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions.

