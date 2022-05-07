"I haven't forgotten" - Former Royal Rumble winner teases long-awaited feud with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns stepped right into the tag team title unification feud between The Usos and RK-Bro, and as Drew McIntyre got involved, the match stipulation at WrestleMania Backlash changed.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE seemingly tried to continue where they left off after WrestleMania as a feud has been teased by former Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura.

Although WWE seemingly forgot about the start of the feud, Shinsuke Nakamura made a statement during a backstage interview against The Bloodline and Reigns, vowing to take on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. This means that the company is looking to finally start the feud 16 months after it was first supposed to happen (in January 2021).

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



#SmackDown "I haven't forgotten. One day soon when the time is right I will get a piece of Roman Reigns and then he will never forget!" - @ShinsukeN "I haven't forgotten. One day soon when the time is right I will get a piece of Roman Reigns and then he will never forget!" - @ShinsukeN 😤#SmackDown https://t.co/lpLHZ88vrG

Sami Zayn was a keen observer and he went on to inform Paul Heyman of Nakamura's intentions before deciding to "take care" of the Japanese star on SmackDown himself. Adam Pearce immediately booked a match between the two superstars, which Zayn won via count-out.

On January 2021, Nakamura won a gauntlet match in one of the best matches of his WWE career to seemingly secure a Universal title shot against Reigns - one that he never got.

It's been 16 months since then and despite the tease of the Roman Reigns-Drew McIntyre feud, it looks like WWE will be putting Nakamura in a filler spot until the big rivalry happens for The Tribal Chief.

