"I wasn't fully convinced" - Finn Balor reveals when he learned about replacing WWE legend in a top faction

Finn Balor recently revealed when he learned and was informed by WWE about joining The Judgment Day.

A few months ago, Balor replaced Edge in the group after Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley betrayed their now-former leader.

Speaking in an interview with SHAK Wrestling, the former WWE Universal Champion said that he was told a day earlier about him aligning with Priest and Ripley:

"The day before and that was an advanced notice at that time. That was like, I really smartened up, and I was clued in, and I was in the know, and don't tell anyone this has happened tomorrow. In WWE you always have to be ready to adapt, a lot of things change at very short notice and even I was told about that news about what was going to happen tomorrow, I wasn't fully convinced," said Balor.

Additionally, Balor discussed how The Judgment Day's storyline with Edge is now finally moving smoothly after The Rated-R Superstar recently returned to television:

"You just kind of take it and go, 'Okay, if that happens, I'll be interested tomorrow if that actually happens. I feel things have been a little bit more stable in the last couple of weeks, last couple of months. Perhaps the storyline arcs are evolving as predicted, you know a lot of things change and people get hurt and come back form injuries and there's obviously those elements that you know we can't predict. But I feel like right now things have been moving pretty smoothly," added Balor [4:54-6:17]

Vince Russo believes Finn Balor wouldn't last in a real-life match against Bobby Lashley

Vince Russo recently spoke about potential challengers for current WWE United States Champion, Bobby Lashley.

Speaking recently on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, the wrestling veteran claimed that Lashley will "eat" Balor for lunch in a real-life fight:

"Bobby Lashley will eat Finn Balor for freaking lunch in the real world," Russo said. "Finn Balor would not last two minutes with Bobby Lashley in a fight. Period, end of story."

Finn Balor is currently scheduled to face Edge in an "I Quit" Match at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event.

Please credit SHAK Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes