"I genuinely believe we can give everyone a big surprise" - Drew McIntyre on his match with Goldberg at the WWE Royal Rumble

This Sunday, Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Goldberg at the Royal Rumble. This match has divided the WWE Universe, but either way, it will take place on Sunday. McIntyre expressed his hope that he and Goldberg will surprise people when they clash in the ring.

Drew McIntyre is the reigning WWE Champion, and he is one of the top stars on WWE RAW. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is a legendary wrestler, and he is widely known as a WCW icon. He has also held the WWE Universal Championship twice.

In an interview with Brandon Walker on the Rasslin' podcast, Drew McIntyre stated that he's glad to have the opportunity to get into the ring with the legendary star. The Scottish Superstar believes that he and Goldberg will give the fans an exciting match on Sunday.

"I know a lot of people, maybe socially, have an opinion about Goldberg walking in and getting title matches, but the truth is, he's such a gigantic name and does bring eyeballs in that are perhaps lapsed from wrestling or have never watched wrestling and want to check it out. When he's on the show, a lot of people will watch the show, and they'll see our current superstars, and hopefully that will get them to continue to watch because they'll be so entertained. For me, getting in there with Goldberg, the few matches we've seen him in haven't been the best, let's be honest. I really feel, where I'm at in my career and the way we wrestle and think -- I've gotten to know him well the past few years -- I genuinely believe we can give everyone a big surprise and have a compelling match."

McIntyre expressed his belief that Goldberg has a lot of star power, so the legend tends to draw lapsed viewers to the product. Though their upcoming match at WWE Royal Rumble has been divisive, it has generated plenty of buzz in the wrestling world.

Will Goldberg and McIntyre make believers out of the WWE Universe on Sunday?

Goldberg and Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

Goldberg has had a few matches since he returned in November 2017 with a shocking win over Brock Lesnar. Some of those matches have been good, but some of these bouts have been panned. In recent years, Goldberg's reputation has suffered due to these lackluster matches.

It's challenging to recall the last time McIntyre had a bad match. If he believes he and Goldberg can put on a good bout this Sunday, he deserves the benefit of the doubt. One way or another, McIntyre and Goldberg are on a collision course this Sunday. Buckle up and enjoy the ride; the road to WrestleMania is officially here.

No cattleprods needed to end your current streak, Billy. I only need one Claymore #RoyalRumble https://t.co/zkNVSEcphR — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 27, 2021

Are you looking forward to the match between McIntyre and Goldberg on Sunday? Do you believe they can deliver a good match? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

