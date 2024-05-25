"I would get fired" - Rikishi lashes out at WWE for Jey Uso's booking

Rikishi didn't hold back before blasting WWE for Jey Uso's recent booking. The Hall of Famer said that it made no sense for Jey to lose to Gunther in the King and Queen of the Ring semi-final.

Jey is arguably the most popular name on WWE RAW today, with every arena he steps into erupting in 'Yeet' chants. The former Bloodline member seems to have struck a chord with the WWE Universe like very few performers have been able to. However, despite this, Jey Uso has fallen short of winning in matches that matter the most.

His latest loss came against Gunther in the semi-final of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament on this week's RAW. On the latest episode of his Fatu Off The Top podcast, Jey's father, Rikishi, lost his cool and slammed WWE for his son's booking.

The wrestling legend explained that it was beyond his understanding why the company wouldn't have Jey Uso win despite his apparent popularity. Rikishi even went as far as to say he could even get fired for voicing his unfiltered opinion.

"The film doesn't lie. The merchandise doesn't lie. You look around the ring, you see, 'Yeet, Yeet.' You turn on the TV, what do they show on commercials for WWE? You see the 'Yeet, Yeet' of the crowd. When they promote the shows that are coming up, the flyers that you see, what do you see? You see Jey Uso, Main Event Jey Uso on the flyer. So at the end of the day, when you turn around and you take that away, what makes perfect sense for business, to me, you need to fire these a****les that's writing this stuff here. That's why I probably would get fired because I can't sit back and hold my tongue," said Rikishi. (6:07 - 7:04)

Check out the video:

Jey Uso credits Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Triple H for his success in WWE

On his recent appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Jey Uso opened up about receiving help from Roman Reigns, Triple H, and Paul Heyman during his feud with The Tribal Chief in 2020. Jey explained that the three were instrumental in him finding his groove as a singles wrestler.

"Once we started tapping into the emotion part where the promos were just, you know, hands on, there's no crowd, so every little thing that we did in the ring or on camera was just like, to me, just magnified 10, 100 times more. So like, the facials, the line deliveries man, just everything was... I learned from that little, that era. Being with Hunter (Triple H) and Roman and Paul Heyman, you know, it just brought my game up, man. It brought everyone's game up around us and I was just really happy to watch that unfold," Jey Uso said.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Jey after his heartbreaking loss on RAW and if WWE plans to sustain his push in the coming weeks.

If you take any quotes from here, please credit Fatu Off The Top and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback