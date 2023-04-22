 "I get the GIANT man GIANT matches" - 49-year-old WWE veteran reacts to Omos vs. Seth Rollins match announcement

Omos will be in action against Seth Rollins at the upcoming WWE Backlash premium live event.

On Twitter, Omos' manager MVP sent a message, reacting to the match announcement.

The WWE veteran took credit for getting his client a match against a former multi-time champion.

"I am good at my job. I get the GIANT man GIANT matches," wrote MVP.

Check out MVP's tweet:

At WrestleMania 39, Omos faced Brock Lesnar in a first-time-ever match. His upcoming showdown against Rollins is also going to be their first meeting in a singles match.

The Nigerian Giant will be aiming for one of the biggest wins of his career, as he is currently on the back of a loss to Lesnar.

Bill Apter was impressed by Seth Rollins' recent match against The Miz

On Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins went head-to-head against The Miz in a singles match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, wrestling veteran Bill Apter praised the match and said he was impressed by both men.

Apter mentioned that the match felt quite natural, as he said:

"And also, on Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins and The Miz also had a match that was so tight and so good. There was no hesitation, there was no waiting for moves, and everything was like a natural pro wrestling match."

Rollins has been on an impressive winning streak as of late. At WrestleMania 39, he defeated Logan Paul in their first-ever singles match.

With a potential win over Omos, The Visionary could shift focus towards a championship. With WWE Night of Champions right around the corner, Rollins will aim to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship currently held by Roman Reigns.

The two men previously crossed paths at the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event.

Are you excited about Rollins vs. Omos? Sound off in the comment section

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes