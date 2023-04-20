Hall of Famer is a fan of Seth Rollins' recent match (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter was mighty impressed by Seth Rollins' match against The Miz from this week's edition of WWE RAW.

Though The Messiah hasn't entered a feud since defeating Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39, it didn't stop him from giving his best on the Monday night show. It's safe to say that not many had high expectations from Rollins' match against The A-Lister since it was devoid of any solid storyline backing it.

However, The Miz's pre-match attack on Seth Rollins made fans loathe him, which only made the latter's eventual triumph much sweeter. The showdown reportedly received a positive response from those within the company as well.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter revealed he was impressed by the match on RAW. Apter also pointed out how the contest didn't feature performers waiting for each other to set up spots, which could have robbed it of its realism.

"And also, on Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins and The Miz also had a match that was so tight and so good. There was no hesitation, there was no waiting for moves, and everything was like a natural pro wrestling match," said Bill Apter. (4:20 - 4:39)

Check out the full video below:

Bully Ray has an interesting pitch for Seth Rollins

Considering The Messiah is without a feud, Bully Ray pitched an idea for him to get involved in the rivalry between his wife, Becky Lynch, and Trish Stratus.

The Hall of Famer explained that Stratus could bring out her temptress side and began manipulating Seth Rollins to make her feud with The Man more personal.

"You wanna really make it personal? We know that Trish can be a bit of a temptress, right? 20 years ago, she was playing the temptress role very well. I don't know, maybe have Trish hanging around where Rollins is hanging around," said Bully Ray.

Raion @Raion74_ Wait, Seth Rollins vs Miz was actually good

Wait, Seth Rollins vs Miz was actually goodhttps://t.co/cDkG0MgkUw

With the rumors of him having heat in WWE also being quashed, it's safe to say it is only a matter of time before the promotion finds a new rival for Rollins.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes