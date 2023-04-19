Highly acclaimed Seth Rollins match on WWE RAW reportedly the brainchild of former champion

A recent report suggests that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Shane Helms, aka The Hurricane, produced Seth Rollins vs. The Miz on this week's RAW.

Helms performed full-time for WWE from 2001 to 2010. During that era, his unique superhero persona, 'The Hurricane,' struck a chord with many fans. He is still active in the Stamford-based company and works as a backstage producer with today's talent.

Although he hasn't been a world champion in nearly four years, Seth Rollins may be more beloved than ever. His rivalry with The Miz is legendary, as the two men squared off on the red brand last night.

On the latest episode of RAW, The Miz came within inches of defeating the four-time world champion after assaulting him before the match, and it was arguably the best match of the night.

According to Fightful Select, WWE's producer Shane Helms was responsible for working out and presenting beautiful spots between The Visionary and The A-Lister. They also stated that the Rollins vs. Miz contest received great feedback backstage.

Seth Rollins wants to battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns' tenure as WWE Universal Champion is moving towards creating history, and Seth Rollins wants a crack at him at WrestleMania 40.

The Visionary has already identified a few potential opponents for WrestleMania 40. During an interview with ESPN, Rollins was asked who he would like to meet at WrestleMania next year.

The former WWE Champion did not waste any time naming Roman Reigns as the guy he would like to face in a big bout.

"There's a few of them out there, man. I mean, realistically, Roman Reigns is someone that I have only wrestled on pay-per-view and singles matches twice," Rollins said.

The last bout between The Visionary and The Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble 2022 ended abruptly, with the former getting a DQ win. Rollins wants a match with a clear outcome with his former Shield brother.

Only time will tell if the organization sends the two former buddies back to the ring at the Showcase of the Immortals next year.

What are your thoughts on The Miz vs. Seth Rollins on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

