"I could give a cr*p" - Vince Russo opens up on why the success of WWE RAW does not affect him (Exclusive)

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW emanated from the XL Center in Harford, Connecticut. The show featured the first title defense for Seth Rollins in a World Heavyweight Championship match against Damian Priest. Other popular stars of the red brand, such as Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey, The Miz, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rhea Ripley, were also present during the episode.

On the latest Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that although he watched the Monday show every week, the success of the red brand did not really impact him. The former writer then explained that he did not care about the show anymore and it had no effect on his life.

"I gotta be honest with you bro. When you say we want the show to succeed, I could give a cr*p whether the show succeeds or not." Russo continued, "I could give a cr*p. Whether the WWE succeeds or does not succeed will have no bearing on my life whatsoever. I'm just being honest." [From 8:23 - 9:00]

Russo did not have any talking points for this week's WWE RAW

During the same conversation, Russo explained that it would have been much easier for him to talk about the show if there were some noteworthy moments.

"Bro, I don't think people understand, it's a lot easier when the show is good. Our job is easy when the show is good. There is nothing to talk about bro in 10-15 minute predictable wrestling matches with people bumping into each other in the back. There's nothing to talk about. There's no meat on the bone." [From 9:13 - 9:44]

He claimed that the episode had long wrestling matches that were set up only when WWE Superstars bumped into each other backstage. He used Owens' match against Gunther and the tag team bout between Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Cross as examples.

