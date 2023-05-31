“I give credit” - Multi-time champion praises Triple H for his hard work in WWE

Since July of last year, Triple H has worked as the Head of Creative and later became the Chief Content Officer at WWE, earning many plaudits from industry experts and fans alike.

Prior to taking over the role, The Game proved his skills as the creative head when he managed the company's third brand NXT for over a decade.

Speaking on his Everybody's Got A Pod podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, who worked with Hunter in NXT in 2021, praised The King of Kings for elevating not only his own creative stock but also many other stars as well.

"I watched a lot of guys that I saw potential in and eventually, they started moving them up and they've done well. And so, again, I give credit to 'Triple H' for a lot of hard work." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

With him now running both RAW and SmackDown, the creative duties in NXT are now being managed by Hunter's longtime friend and teammate, Shawn Michaels.

Former WWE writer questions Triple H's recent booking

This past week saw Seth Rollins reach the top of the card once more as he won the World Heavyweight title against AJ Styles at Night of Champions. This led to the two stars teaming up on RAW this week as they faced off against Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that the Triple H should have booked for Priest to surprisingly pin The Architect in the main event of RAW.

"I'm putting Damian Priest over Seth Rollins," Russo said on Legion of RAW. "That's what I'm doing! The guys just won the title; it's a tag match. It's an absolute shocker. Now, you've got someplace to go. See, here's what's happening. Seth Rollins is a Triple H favorite, and that's how it's being booked. You know what, bro? That's not best for business." [1:17:50 – 1:18:30]

For the first time in well over a year, Monday Night RAW now has a full-time World Champion, with Seth Rollins looking to lead the charge as the brand's biggest star.

