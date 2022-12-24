"I got autism watching this" - WWE Universe heavily trolls Lacey Evans' recent return vignette

Lacey Evans made several members of the WWE Universe furious when she made rash comments about Autism a few days ago. Last night, fans heavily trolled Evans' recent return vignette on Twitter.

Last week, Lacey Evans made headlines as she made some very troublesome and controversial comments regarding Autism. The WWE Universe didn't take Evans' comments kindly and even wanted her fired from the company for making such remarks.

However, WWE continued its quest to repackage the superstar. Last night, WWE aired another vignette involving Evans' return to the blue brand. WWE Universe trolled The Lady of WWE's recent return vignette and continued to grill the superstar. Check it out:

Bear ⬇️ @venomousone81 @WWEonFOX @LaceyEvansWWE Used to be a huge fan of hers but after her recent comments I think it’s time for wwe to move on from her @WWEonFOX @LaceyEvansWWE Used to be a huge fan of hers but after her recent comments I think it’s time for wwe to move on from her

Kamran @Kamranny1 @WWEonFOX @LaceyEvansWWE Fans are not buying it anymore. For every vignette there could have been a match. If the comments here don't get your attention, then a quiet live crowd reaction next week will. @WWEonFOX @LaceyEvansWWE Fans are not buying it anymore. For every vignette there could have been a match. If the comments here don't get your attention, then a quiet live crowd reaction next week will.

Meowcho Man @atothemfjb @WWEonFOX @LaceyEvansWWE Sorry, I was eating a corn dog and got ADHD and couldn’t make it through this entire video. @WWEonFOX @LaceyEvansWWE Sorry, I was eating a corn dog and got ADHD and couldn’t make it through this entire video.

Austin @AustinOvink @WWEonFOX @LaceyEvansWWE I don’t care how y’all feel with what I’m about to say but release her after the shit she said she don’t need to be on tv I said what I said @WWEonFOX @LaceyEvansWWE I don’t care how y’all feel with what I’m about to say but release her after the shit she said she don’t need to be on tv I said what I said

riksoz @riksoz @WWEonFOX @LaceyEvansWWE there’s lots of processed foods around the ring during this match hope no one catches an Autism @WWEonFOX @LaceyEvansWWE there’s lots of processed foods around the ring during this match hope no one catches an Autism

wrestling casual @thePWcasual @WWEonFOX



Lacey Evans vs processed foods

Lacey Evans vs medical professionals

Lacey Evans vs autistic kids @LaceyEvansWWE SO hyped for these dream matches:Lacey Evans vs processed foodsLacey Evans vs medical professionalsLacey Evans vs autistic kids @WWEonFOX @LaceyEvansWWE SO hyped for these dream matches:Lacey Evans vs processed foodsLacey Evans vs medical professionalsLacey Evans vs autistic kids

It will be interesting to see what plans the company has for The Lady of WWE after facing a negative backlash from the audience.

Dutch Mantell feels WWE has ruined Lacey Evans' momentum

The Lady of WWE had a great start on the main after months after she made her debut. In 2019, she was involved in a feud with Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship but lost. Last year, she was given a shot at the title once again but took maternity leave.

Earlier this year, Evans returned to WWE but the company was unsure of how to book her. Recently, the new regime decided to repackage her into one of her old gimmicks from NXT. Speaking on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell aka Zeb Colter felt the company had killed her push:

"Lacey Evans is waiting at the door. They could do something with her. But I think they've kinda killed her. Now they're trying to make her a patriot again." [From 23:09 - 23:23]

It will be interesting to see if The Lady of WWE can bounce back from her recent comments and repackage and become a star in the coming year.

What are your thoughts on Evans' run with the company? Sound off in the comment section.

