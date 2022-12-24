"They've kinda killed her" – Wrestling veteran discusses how WWE ruined Lacey Evans' momentum (Exclusive)

Lacey Evans seems to be missing from WWE weekly programming and this has not gone unnoticed by former manager and veteran Dutch Mantell.

This week on SmackDown, WWE aired yet another vignette depicting how Lacey was working her way through the basics of what made her a formidable in-ring competitor. The video package showed the star undergoing rigorous military training in her quest to get back inside the squared circle.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell stated that WWE was hardly using Lacey on TV. He detailed how they wasted her and killed off all her momentum after she returned to the company earlier this year.

"Lacey Evans is waiting at the door. They could do something with her. But I think they've kinda killed her. Now they're trying to make her a patriot again." [From 23:09 - 23:23]

Lacey Evans has been embroiled in controversy all week long

This past week, Lacey Evans was caught in social media outrage after she shared a clip on her Instagram story. It stated that disorders like ADHD and autism did not exist until a few years ago. this tweet went viral and fans took notice of Lacey's brash opinions on Twitter.

The star was also called out by fans for her comments. She even tried to clarify her position, stating that she wasn't talking about ADHD, but was rather drawing attention to the negative impact of processed foods on children. However, this explanation also didn't seem to pacify netizens.

