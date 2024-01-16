The Rock shocked the wrestling world with his recent appearances on the Day 1 edition of RAW. Now, it looks like he has caught the attention of WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T. The five-time World Champion spoke about the possibility of a match between him and The Great One in the near future.

The People's Champion recently returned to WWE RAW and laid out Jinder Mahal with a People's Elbow. The Hollywood star closed the segment by teasing a showdown with Roman Reigns.

The Great One's sporadic appearances since September last year have given fans a lot to talk about. On his previous appearance, he came face to face with John Cena backstage and laid out Austin Theory. After his most recent appearance, fans may find themselves a step closer to a dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Speaking on his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed a possible match between the former WWE Champion. Booker stated that he still had a lot left in him and could bring the fight to The Great One but had no reason to.

The last time the two legends went head-to-head in singles competition was in 2002. The Brahma Bull walked out with the victory on that occasion.

"It would be. He [The Rock] can still right now, even still. I think that Rock and I could go out there and give them one more where fans will say that 'you still got it,' but I got no itch to scratch," said Booker.

Expand Tweet

You can check out the video below:

What did Roman Reigns have to say about The Rock's challenge?

WWE Universe was sent into a frenzy when The Great One hinted at possibly challenging Roman Reigns somewhere down the line.

Every fan lay in wait to see how the Tribal Chief would react to his cousin's message.

Expand Tweet

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion didn't waste any time and took to his social media handle to address what happened on WWE RAW: Day 1. From his response, it looks like Reigns isn't threatened by The Great One.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here