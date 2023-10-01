"I got nothin to lose" - WWE star sends a stern warning to The Bloodline after their controversial actions

The Bloodline once again made a statement on this week's episode of SmackDown by attacking several superstars. WWE star Karl Anderson also engaged in a brawl with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

After the brawl, Karl Anderson faced Jimmy Uso in a singles match and was unsuccessful in defeating the Uso due to outside interference from Solo. Taking to Instagram, Anderson put both Jimmy and Sikoa on notice. On last week's SmackDown, the two men brutally attacked AJ Styles and forced him out of action. The Phenomenal One was taken out on a stretcher.

Anderson was out for retribution for his OC stablemate. In his Instagram post, The Machine Gun claimed that he has nothing to lose, warning The Bloodline in the process.

"At this point , I got nothin to lose @wwe," wrote Anderson.

Jimmy and Sikoa are currently feuding with John Cena, as well. At Fastlane, the Bloodline duo will face Cen and his new tag team partner, LA Knight.

Cena was originally set to team up with AJ Styles, a man whom he has faced several times in the past.

Dutch Mantell pointed out his issue with John Cena from this week's WWE SmackDown

Dutch Mantell spoke about John Cena's late arrival on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell questioned the logic behind WWE stars showing up late for a show and how a camera is usually ready to capture the moment. He said:

"This is what's always bothered me about wrestlers. They can never be on time. They're always late, nobody finds them. Nobody says anything. All of a sudden when they show up, the camera is right there. I've never really come to grips with that. I guess they're waiting right in that entranceway for that car to pull up."

In recent weeks, Cena has been a regular on WWE television. He will aim to secure a big alongside LA Knight at the Fastlane Premium Live Event.

