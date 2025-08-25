  • home icon
  "I got Raja's back" - WWE legend makes surprising statement of support for Rampage Jackson's son after potential attempted murder charges

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 25, 2025 08:23 GMT
Raja Jackson, son of Rampage Jackson (Image via Rampage Jackson's Facebook)

Rampage Jackson's son, Raja Jackson, might face some major charges going forward. After his controversial attack on Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro event over the weekend, he has been all over the headlines, and not for a good reason. WWE legend Rob Van Dam has come out in support of the UFC legend's son on his social media.

Raja attacked Syko Stu at an event and didn't stop even when the latter became unconscious. TMZ has reported that a police report has been filed against Raja following the incident. It has been speculated that the charges include attempted murder and felony assault. However, no such charges have been filed yet.

WWE legend Rob Van Dam recently took to X to show his support for Rampage Jackson's son. He said that he had Raja's back for now and will talk about him on his podcast.

"So far, I got Raja’s back. Looking forward to talking about it tomorrow on my podcast. 🤘" RVD wrote.
This controversy is heating up with each passing day. Rampage commented on the incident, claiming it was a 'work that went wrong,' and wished Syko Stu well in his recovery.

KnokX Pro Wrestling issued a statement regarding the incident with Rampage Jackson's son

Following the incident, KnokX Pro Wrestling issued an official statement, commenting on the incidents that took place at the event.

The promotion shared a statement on social media stating that Jackson's actions were selfish and irresponsible.

"First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with our brother, Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu), as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being. What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans," the statement read.
Rampage Jackson has made multiple appearances in TNA in the past, and he also appeared on WWE RAW once

Edited by Harish Raj S
