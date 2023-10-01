"I guarantee he'd still be Champ right now" - WWE Superstar claims Dominik Mysterio should've called him for No Mercy

At NXT No Mercy, Dominik Mysterio lost the North American Championship to Trick Williams. WWE Superstar and Judgment Day associate JD McDonagh believes that Mysterio should've given him a call.

In recent weeks, McDonagh has played a major role in The Judgment Day winning and retaining their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. At Payback, JD, along with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, helped Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeat former champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Taking to Twitter, McDonagh responded to a tweet and claimed that The Judgment Day doesn't lose with his around. The Irish Ace even guaranteed that if Dominik had called him, he would still be champion.

"Judgment Day don't lose when I have to get involved. Dom should have given me a call, I guarantee he'd still be Champ right now. But what do I know?" Wrote McDonagh.

How did Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley react to Dom's loss to Trick Williams?

Following his loss to Trick Williams at No Mercy, Dominik Mysterio was visibly frustrated. Rhea Ripley's absence was apparent as it was The Eradicator who played a major role in Mysterio winning the championship in the first place.

Backstage, WWE cameras and officials tried catching up with Mysterio to get a reaction from him following his loss. However, the now-former North American Champion refused to provide an answer. Ripley also reacted to Mysterio's loss, as she took to Instagram and reacted with an angry face emoji.

After winning the North American Title, Mysterio successfully defended it against Dragon Lee and Sami Zayn. He also faced Mustafa Ali & Dragon Lee in a Triple Threat Match.

This was Mysterio's first singles championship win in WWE. His only previous accomplishment was capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with his dad, Rey Mysterio.

