"I was handcuffed" - Controversial former WWE Superstar said he was not allowed to go too far with Stephanie McMahon 

Stephanie McMahon was once way more involved with in-ring WWE programs than she is now and has worked with several stars. One of those stars recently spoke about working with her. The star in question is Hall of Famer, Scott Steiner.

Steiner is known for being a controversial character in the wrestling world. Although his achievements are indisputable, his issues outside and inside the ring have caused negative attention.

He allegedly attacked an EMT at WCW Nitro as well as once being arrested after threatening a Department of Transportation worker and hitting him with a truck. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell revealed that Steiner even slapped legendary wrestler, Rip Rogers backstage. There are multiple other controversial events peppered throughout his career.

Scott Steiner was recently interviewed at River City Wrestling Con, where he opened up about working with Stephanie McMahon during his time in WWE. When asked what she was like in the company, he said that she was good, but also mentioned that it was her father's company.

"Yeah I mean it was her dad's business, she was cool." (00:34 - 00:41)

He was then asked if he was scared about going too far with her during his time in WWE, and he answered honestly. He said that he was not able to go as far with Stephanie McMahon as much as he wanted, adding he was handcuffed. He said that he wanted to do more with her, but it didn't happen.

"I couldn't do as far as much as I wanted to. I was handcuffed. So I couldn't do everything." (oo:46 - 00:54)

Scott Steiner has previously spoken out against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in WWE

It's clear that Scott Steiner does not have the best relationship with WWE, although it improved recently when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Before though, he has ripped into WWE, specifically targeting Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

“WWE offered me a legends deal. My lawyer looked at it, and it’s basically illegal. It’s not worth the paper that it’s written on. So f–k them. That’s why a lot of guys are leaving like Rey Mysterio and CM Punk. It’s a monopoly and the product suffers because of it. You have two dumbasses running it in Stephanie and her f**kin’ husband Triple H.”

Old School Jason (OSJ) @Shoryuken91 Eric Bischoff regrets to inform Triple H that he’s given the main event slot to Scott Steiner, who will officially sign his Raw contract. HHH is angry and threatens to walk out like Stone Cold did. Eric Bischoff regrets to inform Triple H that he’s given the main event slot to Scott Steiner, who will officially sign his Raw contract. HHH is angry and threatens to walk out like Stone Cold did. https://t.co/xnmIKerWmI

With him being inducted, it can be assumed they are no longer at odds with each other.

What do you think of what Scott Steiner had to say? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes